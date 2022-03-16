The government has proposed several legal amendments to boost the city’s land supply. Photo: Sun Yeung
Proposal to boost Hong Kong land supply may shorten process, especially for reclamation, but public input to be limited
- Development Bureau submits proposals in paper to Legislative Council, set to be discussed next Tuesday
- NGO founder warns changes will narrow space for public participation, prevent ‘social consensus’ on city’s future development
