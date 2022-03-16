The government has proposed several legal amendments to boost the city’s land supply. Photo: Sun Yeung
The government has proposed several legal amendments to boost the city’s land supply. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong /  Society

Proposal to boost Hong Kong land supply may shorten process, especially for reclamation, but public input to be limited

  • Development Bureau submits proposals in paper to Legislative Council, set to be discussed next Tuesday
  • NGO founder warns changes will narrow space for public participation, prevent ‘social consensus’ on city’s future development

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 10:21pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The government has proposed several legal amendments to boost the city’s land supply. Photo: Sun Yeung
The government has proposed several legal amendments to boost the city’s land supply. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE