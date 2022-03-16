International gym chain Fitness First shut down all its branches in Hong Kong on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: international gym chain Fitness First shuts down all Hong Kong branches amid ‘prolonged challenges’ during pandemic

  • Closures of the eight centres on Wednesday the first in the fitness industry since the government in January ordered all gyms to shut
  • Fitness First says cardholders will be able to transfer their remaining cash value to PURE Fitness and PURE yoga

Christy Leung

Updated: 10:51pm, 16 Mar, 2022

