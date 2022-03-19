Pet owners who test positive for Covid-19 face not only physical discomfort from falling sick, but also emotional stress from having to make arrangements for their pets’ care. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

‘I was crying so much’: Hong Kong pet owners who test positive for Covid-19 on emotional stress of being separated from their dogs, cats

  • Owners who test positive for Covid-19 say they worry about arranging for pet care, backup plans if they have to be sent to an isolation facility
  • Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department says pets can be boarded for free at its quarantine facilities, with the owners’ consent

Pets in Hong Kong
Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 2:00pm, 19 Mar, 2022

