Under changes made to the vaccine pass scheme, residents aged 12 or above must get a third dose by May 31 to enter several premises. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong shortens deadline to receive booster jabs by 1 month under vaccine pass scheme
- Residents aged 12 or above must get a third shot by May 31 instead of the end of June as originally planned to enter various premises
- Vaccine pass will remain valid for those who received their second shot in the past six months before the cut-off date
