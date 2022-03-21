A general view of Peng Chau island from Lantau, where authorities plan to develop artificial islands for the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong environmentalists warn proposals to boost land supply could cause ‘irreversible’ damage
- Twelve environmental groups say proposals ‘scapegoat’ public hearings to hide administrative delays
- Changes would reduce public consultations at Town Planning Board, limit participation of residents in planning city’s development
Topic | Lantau Tomorrow Vision
A general view of Peng Chau island from Lantau, where authorities plan to develop artificial islands for the Lantau Tomorrow Vision project. Photo: Reuters