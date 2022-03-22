Advocates say little has changed for residents of cramped subdivided flats even after a law protecting their interests went into effect in January. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong concern group accuses officials of failing to enforce new tenancy control law for subdivided flats
- The law, which went into effect in January, contains provisions aimed at preventing vulnerable tenants being taken advantage of by landlords
- But one advocate says: ‘Not much has changed for tenants now compared to before the law was implemented’
Topic | Hong Kong housing
