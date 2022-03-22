A survey by Against Child Abuse found 49 per cent of child respondents said they had experienced corporal punishment from their parents. Photo: Shutterstock
A survey by Against Child Abuse found 49 per cent of child respondents said they had experienced corporal punishment from their parents. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Society

Nearly half of Hong Kong children report facing physical punishment, emotional abuse common: survey

  • Against Child Abuse conducted poll between last November and January, revealing psychologically abusive disciplining methods are common
  • Survey found 49 per cent of child respondents encountered corporal punishment, while 68 per cent experienced scolding from their parents

Topic |   Parenting: newborns to toddlers
Jess Ma
Jess Ma

Updated: 8:56pm, 22 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A survey by Against Child Abuse found 49 per cent of child respondents said they had experienced corporal punishment from their parents. Photo: Shutterstock
A survey by Against Child Abuse found 49 per cent of child respondents said they had experienced corporal punishment from their parents. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE