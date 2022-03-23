Hong Kong’s leader has pledged to review the route-specific flight suspension mechanism. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong’s leader has pledged to review the route-specific flight suspension mechanism. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Carrie Lam pledges to review flight suspensions, says reopening border with mainland China still a ‘priority’

  • City leader Carrie Lam says government is looking at possible changes to flight ban ‘without compromising our border control measures’
  • Disease expert at city’s Medical Association advises cancelling route-specific flight suspension mechanism, says greater infection risk in local community

Natalie WongJack TsangKathleen MagramoSammy Heung
Updated: 4:03pm, 23 Mar, 2022

