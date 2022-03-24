Hong Kong’s leading film awards are set to return after last year’s postponement. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s leading film awards are set to return after last year’s postponement. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong stars to welcome city’s leading film awards back to stage after 2-year wait amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Hong Kong Film Awards to hold ceremony at The Star Hall at The Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Centre on July 17
  • The 40th edition of ceremony, originally scheduled for early 2021, was postponed to 2022 as a result of Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   Hong Kong Film Awards
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 10:20pm, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s leading film awards are set to return after last year’s postponement. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s leading film awards are set to return after last year’s postponement. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE