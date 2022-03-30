The Post’s five major wins includes Best Facebook Watch Show and the Best Original Programming award, won by food and travel video brand Goldthread. Photo: SCMP
The Post’s five major wins includes Best Facebook Watch Show and the Best Original Programming award, won by food and travel video brand Goldthread. Photo: SCMP
Digital age
Hong Kong /  Society

South China Morning Post scoops major accolades at 2022 Digiday TV and Video Awards

  • SCMP Films took the Best Facebook Watch Show gong, while the Post was also recognised for exponential growth on YouTube
  • Goldthread wins second Digiday award in as many years, this time beating keen competition to claim Best Original Programming

Topic |   Digital age
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:08pm, 30 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Post’s five major wins includes Best Facebook Watch Show and the Best Original Programming award, won by food and travel video brand Goldthread. Photo: SCMP
The Post’s five major wins includes Best Facebook Watch Show and the Best Original Programming award, won by food and travel video brand Goldthread. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE