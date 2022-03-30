The Post’s five major wins includes Best Facebook Watch Show and the Best Original Programming award, won by food and travel video brand Goldthread. Photo: SCMP
South China Morning Post scoops major accolades at 2022 Digiday TV and Video Awards
- SCMP Films took the Best Facebook Watch Show gong, while the Post was also recognised for exponential growth on YouTube
- Goldthread wins second Digiday award in as many years, this time beating keen competition to claim Best Original Programming
Topic | Digital age
