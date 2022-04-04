Wellness Lodge, Sino Group’s first transitional housing project, will have an indoor children’s playground and a communal farming area (pictured). Photo: Handout
Hong Kong developer Sino Group to give all children at new transitional housing project HK$5,000 a year

  • 85 flats under 200 sq ft will be ready next year, providing temporary homes for small families
  • Sino Group foundation hopes cash gift will allow children to attend classes, develop talents

Jess Ma
Updated: 9:00am, 4 Apr, 2022

