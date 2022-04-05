Religious groups released pre-recorded videos for Ching Ming Festival to mourn Hong Kong’s Covid-19 victims. Photo: Sam Tsang
6 religious groups mark Ching Ming Festival by releasing videos mourning Hong Kong’s Covid-19 victims

  • Pre-recorded videos from Catholic, Muslim, Buddhist, Confucian, Christian and Taoist groups were posted on a Facebook page
  • Taoist Association chairman Leung Tak-wah called on Hong Kong society to fight coronavirus together

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:43pm, 5 Apr, 2022

