Religious groups released pre-recorded videos for Ching Ming Festival to mourn Hong Kong’s Covid-19 victims. Photo: Sam Tsang
6 religious groups mark Ching Ming Festival by releasing videos mourning Hong Kong’s Covid-19 victims
- Pre-recorded videos from Catholic, Muslim, Buddhist, Confucian, Christian and Taoist groups were posted on a Facebook page
- Taoist Association chairman Leung Tak-wah called on Hong Kong society to fight coronavirus together
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
