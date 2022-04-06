The service reservoir in Bishop Hill features impressive columns and soaring arches. Photo: Winson Wong
Lack of communication between Hong Kong government agencies nearly led to demolition of century-old underground reservoir, report finds
- Findings of review by Development Bureau show Water Supplies Department did not submit adequate information during heritage impact assessment
- Antiquities and Monuments Office staff assumed landmark was ordinary water tank not subject to preservation, did not arrange for site visit or ask for more details
Topic | Living heritage of Hong Kong
