The service reservoir in Bishop Hill features impressive columns and soaring arches. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong / Society

Lack of communication between Hong Kong government agencies nearly led to demolition of century-old underground reservoir, report finds

  • Findings of review by Development Bureau show Water Supplies Department did not submit adequate information during heritage impact assessment
  • Antiquities and Monuments Office staff assumed landmark was ordinary water tank not subject to preservation, did not arrange for site visit or ask for more details

Topic |   Living heritage of Hong Kong
Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 12:07am, 7 Apr, 2022

