The recall came after a salmonella outbreak in Britain left at least 63 children sick. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong recalls popular Kinder chocolate product after link to salmonella infections in Britain

  • Public urged not to consume Kinder’s Egg Hunt Kit (150g) from Belgium after a salmonella outbreak left at least 63 children in UK sick
  • ‘Quite rare’ for chocolate to be contaminated with salmonella, expert says

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 5:38pm, 7 Apr, 2022

