The recall came after a salmonella outbreak in Britain left at least 63 children sick. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong recalls popular Kinder chocolate product after link to salmonella infections in Britain
- Public urged not to consume Kinder’s Egg Hunt Kit (150g) from Belgium after a salmonella outbreak left at least 63 children in UK sick
- ‘Quite rare’ for chocolate to be contaminated with salmonella, expert says
Topic | Hong Kong economy
