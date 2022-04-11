Many residents living in subpar housing share water meters with other tenants, allowing landlords to decide utility costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Many residents living in subpar housing share water meters with other tenants, allowing landlords to decide utility costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Society

‘Hongkongers living in subpar housing continue to pay inflated water prices 9 months after authorities outlawed practice’

  • Survey by concern groups finds 90 per cent of tenants in subpar housing in Tsuen Wan say they were overcharged for water by landlords
  • Overcharging for utilities is prohibited in bill passed nine months ago, but NGOs urge authorities to better enforce and explain legislation change

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Tiffany Liang
Tiffany Liang

Updated: 6:54pm, 11 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Many residents living in subpar housing share water meters with other tenants, allowing landlords to decide utility costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Many residents living in subpar housing share water meters with other tenants, allowing landlords to decide utility costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE