Many residents living in subpar housing share water meters with other tenants, allowing landlords to decide utility costs. Photo: Sam Tsang
‘Hongkongers living in subpar housing continue to pay inflated water prices 9 months after authorities outlawed practice’
- Survey by concern groups finds 90 per cent of tenants in subpar housing in Tsuen Wan say they were overcharged for water by landlords
- Overcharging for utilities is prohibited in bill passed nine months ago, but NGOs urge authorities to better enforce and explain legislation change
