Actress Franchesca Wong plays Louisa, a Filipino domestic helper, in the TVB horror series Barrack O’Karma 1968. Photo: TVB
Hong Kong TV drama’s use of ‘brown face’ to depict ‘Filipino’ domestic helper sparks outrage, criticism of portrayal of minorities in media
- Episode of Barrack O’Karma 1968 features local couple who found their domestic helper, Louisa, to be ‘spooky’ and suspected her of using voodoo
- Actress Franchesca Wong, who played Louisa, earns praise for performance despite video of her brushing dark make-up over her leg
