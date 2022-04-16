A TV show featuring Canadian-born Chinese actress Franchesca Wong who darkened her skin to portray a Filipino domestic worker has sparked criticism. Photo: TVB
Race and stereotypes: brownface in TV drama reveals Hong Kong has long way to go, observers say
- Portrayal of Filipino woman by actress in brownface in a TVB show sparks outrage and criticism of media depictions of minorities in the city
- Filipino actors in Hong Kong say they are mainly offered roles as domestic helpers, foreign workers
Topic | Racism and prejudice
A TV show featuring Canadian-born Chinese actress Franchesca Wong who darkened her skin to portray a Filipino domestic worker has sparked criticism. Photo: TVB