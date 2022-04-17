Retired Chinese history teacher Kenneth Cheng in the UK. Photo: Handout
‘It’s not about politics’: Hong Kong migrant aims to bring pages of history to UK in library project sporting sensitive titles banned in city, among other tomes
- Chinese history teacher Kenneth Cheng spent HK$40,000 shipping his personal collection of books and donated ones from others to Cheshire in northwest of England
- He plans to offer a wide range of books, including for children, aimed at a growing Hong Kong diaspora
Topic | Hong Kong culture
