Retired Chinese history teacher Kenneth Cheng in the UK. Photo: Handout
Retired Chinese history teacher Kenneth Cheng in the UK. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Society

‘It’s not about politics’: Hong Kong migrant aims to bring pages of history to UK in library project sporting sensitive titles banned in city, among other tomes

  • Chinese history teacher Kenneth Cheng spent HK$40,000 shipping his personal collection of books and donated ones from others to Cheshire in northwest of England
  • He plans to offer a wide range of books, including for children, aimed at a growing Hong Kong diaspora

Topic |   Hong Kong culture
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 11:34am, 17 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Retired Chinese history teacher Kenneth Cheng in the UK. Photo: Handout
Retired Chinese history teacher Kenneth Cheng in the UK. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE