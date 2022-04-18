Thousands of residents headed to Sharp Island in Sai Kung on the last day of the four-day Easter weekend. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
‘Tired of the indoors and nowhere to go’: thousands throng Hong Kong’s outlying islands and nature gems on final day of Easter break
- Many headed to Sharp Island during long weekend, according to ticket sellers at Sai Kung’s public pier
- With public beaches and playgrounds closed under city’s social-distancing curbs, residents packed onto ferries to reach outlying destinations
