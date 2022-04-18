Thousands of residents headed to Sharp Island in Sai Kung on the last day of the four-day Easter weekend. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Thousands of residents headed to Sharp Island in Sai Kung on the last day of the four-day Easter weekend. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
‘Tired of the indoors and nowhere to go’: thousands throng Hong Kong’s outlying islands and nature gems on final day of Easter break

  • Many headed to Sharp Island during long weekend, according to ticket sellers at Sai Kung’s public pier
  • With public beaches and playgrounds closed under city’s social-distancing curbs, residents packed onto ferries to reach outlying destinations

Laura Westbrook Tiffany Liang and Erika Na

Updated: 5:02pm, 18 Apr, 2022

