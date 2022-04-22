Hong Kong has adopted some of the most severe restrictions on arrivals in the world. Photo: May Tse
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong government set to scale back on flight suspension threshold, easing restrictions crippling air travel into city
- Hong Kong government considers risks ‘still manageable’ and an announcement can be expected ‘very soon’
- It would further ease flight restrictions, after a blanket ban on nine countries was lifted at the start of April
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
