Hong Kong has adopted some of the most severe restrictions on arrivals in the world. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong government set to scale back on flight suspension threshold, easing restrictions crippling air travel into city

  • Hong Kong government considers risks ‘still manageable’ and an announcement can be expected ‘very soon’
  • It would further ease flight restrictions, after a blanket ban on nine countries was lifted at the start of April

Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gary CheungElizabeth Cheung
Gary Cheung and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 8:29am, 22 Apr, 2022

