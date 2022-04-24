Resident Kwok Mei-fun (left) and her daughter Tam Fung-ling outside Ming Wah Dai Ha in Shau Kei Wan. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Old Hong Kong rental blocks make way for new, but residents’ memories live on through Housing Society’s heritage project
- Stories of friendship, love and community spirit help create a record of life at Ming Wah Dai Ha
- History of estate built in 1960s will be preserved through Housing Society’s documentary project
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Resident Kwok Mei-fun (left) and her daughter Tam Fung-ling outside Ming Wah Dai Ha in Shau Kei Wan. Photo: Yik Yeung-man