Nearly half of Hong Kong residents surveyed amid the city’s worst wave of Covid-19 infections showed “moderate to severe” signs of anxiety. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s mental health crisis: nearly half of residents suffer ‘moderate to severe’ signs of anxiety amid coronavirus fifth wave, survey shows

  • ‘Emerging adults’, those aged between 18 and 30, were found to be ‘most at risk’ from developing anxiety
  • Number of people who sought mental health counselling surged as the city imposed some of its strictest social-distancing curbs

Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 3:21pm, 24 Apr, 2022

