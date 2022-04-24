Nearly half of Hong Kong residents surveyed amid the city’s worst wave of Covid-19 infections showed “moderate to severe” signs of anxiety. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s mental health crisis: nearly half of residents suffer ‘moderate to severe’ signs of anxiety amid coronavirus fifth wave, survey shows
- ‘Emerging adults’, those aged between 18 and 30, were found to be ‘most at risk’ from developing anxiety
- Number of people who sought mental health counselling surged as the city imposed some of its strictest social-distancing curbs
