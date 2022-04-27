The former campus of St Joseph’s Anglo-Chinese School in Ngau Tau Kok. Photo: Google
Police fine 5 ‘haunted-house explorers’ for violating Hong Kong social-distancing rules after they sneaked into abandoned school

  • Officers sent to disused campus of St Joseph’s Anglo-Chinese School in Ngau Tau Kok after security guard spots five men entering premises and acting suspiciously
  • The five, who told police they had entered the building to explore, were fined HK$5,000 each for violating social-distancing rules banning gatherings of more than four people

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:31pm, 27 Apr, 2022

