About 1 million residents do not have access to sports grounds in Hong Kong, according to a report by the city’s Audit Commission. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
1 million residents have no access to sports grounds in Hong Kong, report shows, in call for more user-friendly facilities
- Audit Commission’s report reveals city is estimated to lack 4.6 sports grounds, based on provision standard of one per 250,000 residents
- Average usage rate of sports grounds reached 99 per cent annually from 2016 to 2020, with joggers accounting for more than 80 per cent of users
