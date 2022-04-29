Volunteers pack anti-epidemic materials for distribution at Hong Kong Heritage Museum in Sha Tin. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: John Lee pledges to form community service teams that will mobilise to support residents in times of need

  • The sole chief executive candidate plans to set up care teams with a network of volunteers in all of the city’s 18 districts
  • Critics had said government’s ‘aloof’ attitude and lack of engagement with the community was why fifth wave of Covid-19 infections overwhelmed the city

Updated: 9:30pm, 29 Apr, 2022

