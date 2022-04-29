Chief executive hopeful John Lee revealed in the unveiling of his manifesto on Friday that he would set up two new bodies dedicated to public housing and land supply. Photo: May Tse
Chief executive hopeful John Lee revealed in the unveiling of his manifesto on Friday that he would set up two new bodies dedicated to public housing and land supply. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

Will chief executive hopeful John Lee’s task forces on public housing and land supply ease Hong Kong’s ‘great concern’?

  • Former No 2 official John Lee revealed in the unveiling of his manifesto on Friday that he would set up two new bodies dedicated to public housing and land supply
  • Lee added he would invite private developers to help construct subsidised homes

Topic |   Hong Kong chief executive election 2022
Edith Lin

Updated: 10:39pm, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief executive hopeful John Lee revealed in the unveiling of his manifesto on Friday that he would set up two new bodies dedicated to public housing and land supply. Photo: May Tse
Chief executive hopeful John Lee revealed in the unveiling of his manifesto on Friday that he would set up two new bodies dedicated to public housing and land supply. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE