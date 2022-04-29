Chief executive hopeful John Lee revealed in the unveiling of his manifesto on Friday that he would set up two new bodies dedicated to public housing and land supply. Photo: May Tse
Will chief executive hopeful John Lee’s task forces on public housing and land supply ease Hong Kong’s ‘great concern’?
- Former No 2 official John Lee revealed in the unveiling of his manifesto on Friday that he would set up two new bodies dedicated to public housing and land supply
- Lee added he would invite private developers to help construct subsidised homes
