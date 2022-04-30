A lead tram in Causeway Bay with Keung To’s photos splashed over its exterior. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Society

‘Keung To Bay’? Thousands gather in Hong Kong shopping hub to celebrate Mirror heart throb’s 23rd birthday and free tram rides sponsored by fan club

  • Followers splurge on free tram rides for all to answer star’s call for charitable work
  • Causeway Bay area brimming with idol’s billboards and fans decked out in club attire

Edith Lin

Updated: 3:31pm, 30 Apr, 2022

A lead tram in Causeway Bay with Keung To’s photos splashed over its exterior. Photo: Jelly Tse
