Housing on Shing Tak Street in To Kwa Wan that the Urban Renewal Authority intends to redevelop. Photo: Winson Wong
Housing on Shing Tak Street in To Kwa Wan that the Urban Renewal Authority intends to redevelop. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority close to full buyout at To Kwa Wan site after offering host of concessions

  • More than 90 per cent of owners have agreed to sell after authority cut premiums by more than HK$60 million and government gave each seller HK$1 million reduction in fees
  • Redevelopment of residential block that housed civil servants and one other project nearby will provide more than 3,000 new homes

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Leung Pak-hei
Leung Pak-hei

Updated: 8:00am, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Housing on Shing Tak Street in To Kwa Wan that the Urban Renewal Authority intends to redevelop. Photo: Winson Wong
Housing on Shing Tak Street in To Kwa Wan that the Urban Renewal Authority intends to redevelop. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE