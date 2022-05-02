Housing on Shing Tak Street in To Kwa Wan that the Urban Renewal Authority intends to redevelop. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority close to full buyout at To Kwa Wan site after offering host of concessions
- More than 90 per cent of owners have agreed to sell after authority cut premiums by more than HK$60 million and government gave each seller HK$1 million reduction in fees
- Redevelopment of residential block that housed civil servants and one other project nearby will provide more than 3,000 new homes
