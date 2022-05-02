A survey has found some tenants of subdivided flats may be overcharged for utilities. Photo: Jonathan Wong
At least 20 per cent of tenants in Hong Kong’s subdivided flats could be overcharged for utilities, survey shows

  • More than 300 such tenants polled by Concerning Grassroot Housing Rights Alliance, findings show only 32 tenants’ leases covered by new law regulating rent increases
  • Landlords for only 19 per cent of the 32 tenants provided water and electricity bills for reference, meaning the rest may have no idea if they are being overcharged

