A survey has found some tenants of subdivided flats may be overcharged for utilities. Photo: Jonathan Wong
At least 20 per cent of tenants in Hong Kong’s subdivided flats could be overcharged for utilities, survey shows
- More than 300 such tenants polled by Concerning Grassroot Housing Rights Alliance, findings show only 32 tenants’ leases covered by new law regulating rent increases
- Landlords for only 19 per cent of the 32 tenants provided water and electricity bills for reference, meaning the rest may have no idea if they are being overcharged
Topic | Hong Kong housing
