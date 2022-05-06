The Hong Kong Tourism Board has relaunched its spend-to-redeem campaign offering local tours and staycation discounts. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Hong Kong Tourism Board’s campaign offering tours and staycation discounts returns amid eased social-distancing rules
- Under the programme, people who pay at least HK$800 at physical dining and retail shops can win a local tour
- Board previously launched third instalment of campaign in December 2021, but suspended it due to a fifth wave of infections
