Mong Kok’s flower market was buzzing with Hongkongers on Mother’s Day. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Society

Hundreds of Hongkongers flock to flower market on Mother’s Day amid eased social-distancing curbs

  • Mong Kok’s Flower Market Road was buzzing with customers picking out fresh carnations, with traffic along the narrow lane coming to a standstill at times
  • ‘The crowd is almost back to pre-pandemic levels and business is almost 70 per cent better than last year,’ says a flower shop owner

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 3:51pm, 8 May, 2022

