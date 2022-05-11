The Leisure and Cultural Services Department says online booking for its sports venues will open earlier starting next Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Authorities to open online booking 15 minutes earlier than counters for Hong Kong sports venues to combat touting

  • Department says those using internet booking service can reserve facilities seven days in advance after logging into system at 7am starting on Monday
  • Opening of counters and self-service kiosks for advance reservations will be delayed by 15 minutes to 7.15am

Christy Leung and Chan Kin-wa

Updated: 7:51pm, 11 May, 2022

