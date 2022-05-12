The average waiting time for a Hong Kong flat has risen to 6.1 years, the highest in over 2 decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
The average waiting time for a Hong Kong flat has risen to 6.1 years, the highest in over 2 decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

Average waiting time for public housing flat in Hong Kong rises to 6.1 years, highest in more than 2 decades

  • Figure released by Housing Authority marks longest waiting period since 1998
  • Wait is more than double the government’s target of three years

Edith Lin

Updated: 6:48pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The average waiting time for a Hong Kong flat has risen to 6.1 years, the highest in over 2 decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
The average waiting time for a Hong Kong flat has risen to 6.1 years, the highest in over 2 decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE