The average waiting time for a Hong Kong flat has risen to 6.1 years, the highest in over 2 decades. Photo: Dickson Lee
Average waiting time for public housing flat in Hong Kong rises to 6.1 years, highest in more than 2 decades
- Figure released by Housing Authority marks longest waiting period since 1998
- Wait is more than double the government’s target of three years
