More than one in six men, or 18.3 per cent, said they had experienced sexual harassment on the internet, according to a survey by the Equal Opportunities Commission. Photo: Shutterstock Images
More men report experiencing sexual harassment online than women, according to survey by Hong Kong equality watchdog
- More than one in six men, or 18.3 per cent, said they had experienced sexual harassment on the internet, slightly higher than the 17.3 per cent figure for women
- Findings also reveal quarter of young women aged between 18 and 34 experienced sexual harassment online
