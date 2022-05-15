The Society for Community Organisation has urged the government to do more to help poorer residents visit family over the border. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Call for government to help poorer Hong Kong residents visit loved ones living in mainland China
- Society for Community Organisation finds that 80 per cent of 467 residents surveyed have parents living on mainland
- But high cost of quarantine hotel and limited places mean they cannot see them, with average of 22 months separating visits
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Society for Community Organisation has urged the government to do more to help poorer residents visit family over the border. Photo: Xiaomei Chen