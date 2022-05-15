Hong Kong’s welfare minister has warned that low quality care homes for the elderly and disabled could be replaced in the future for failing to meet requirements. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong welfare minister warns low quality care homes for elderly, disabled could be replaced in future under new bill for failing to meet requirements
- Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says care homes to be given eight-year transition period for facilities to meet new requirements
- Government’s recently-gazetted bill proposes raising minimum area of floor space per resident and required number of staff in care homes for elderly and disabled
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong’s welfare minister has warned that low quality care homes for the elderly and disabled could be replaced in the future for failing to meet requirements. Photo: Felix Wong