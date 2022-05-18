Britain launched a BN(O) scheme after the national security law was imposed on Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Almost half of new Hong Kong immigrants in Britain have symptoms of depression or anxiety, survey finds
- But more than half of Hongkongers report an improvement in their mental health after moving to the country
- Study by University of Cambridge and advocacy group Hongkongers in Britain is the first UK-wide one on the mental health of new immigrants from city
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Britain launched a BN(O) scheme after the national security law was imposed on Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE