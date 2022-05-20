Authorities have proposed redeveloping 32 hectares of a site used by an exclusive gold club once the land is returned to the government next year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong may use luxury Fanling golf course to build 12,000 public housing flats
- New figure more than doubles previous number of homes proposed for Fanling site by government study in 2018
- Flats would be built in 10 blocks, accommodating about 33,600 people, as well as providing welfare and recreational facilities
