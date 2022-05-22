Hong Kong police are investigating a crash in which a 43-year-old bus driver was killed early on Sunday morning. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong driver killed in early-morning collision with stationary tour bus
- Bus driver, 43, was travelling along Lai Po Road in Cheung Sha Wan towards container terminals when vehicle crashed into stationary tour bus
- Victim was trapped inside bus compartment with multiple injuries, pronounced dead after being sent to hospital
