Maggie Ng shares her experience as a two-time kidney transplant recipient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Two-time kidney transplant recipient in Hong Kong urges others to consider living organ donations to save lives
- Maggie Ng, 60, wants to encourage families to step forward with living-donor transplants for loved ones in need
- Myths surrounding living organ donations have led to patients missing out on getting new kidney, Dr Maggie Ma says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Maggie Ng shares her experience as a two-time kidney transplant recipient. Photo: Xiaomei Chen