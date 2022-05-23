People play badminton at Fa Yuen Street Sports Centre. Photo: Edmond So
Most of Hong Kong’s public sports facilities to be free of charge on July 1 in celebration of city’s 25th handover anniversary

  • Sports lovers can book tickets on first-come-first-serve basis from 7am on June 25 for various facilities such as swimming pools and badminton courts
  • Leisure and Cultural Services Department spends HK$300 million on series of activities to celebrate city’s handover anniversary throughout year

Sammy Heung
Updated: 7:06pm, 23 May, 2022

