Most of Hong Kong’s public sports facilities to be free of charge on July 1 in celebration of city’s 25th handover anniversary
- Sports lovers can book tickets on first-come-first-serve basis from 7am on June 25 for various facilities such as swimming pools and badminton courts
- Leisure and Cultural Services Department spends HK$300 million on series of activities to celebrate city’s handover anniversary throughout year
