A picture of the incident widely circulated on the internet. Photo: Handout
Teletubbies scare: father of boy accused of damaging HK$52,000 statue in Hong Kong says toy store has promised refund amid social media backlash

  • Father says he realised he was ‘misled’ about incident after video footage was posted on social media on Sunday, and that store has called him to offer apology and refund
  • Video shows five-year-old leaning lightly against 1.8-metre-tall statue; staff had earlier told family the child kicked the figure before it fell

Cannix Yau Denise Tsang and Mia Castagnone

Updated: 10:12pm, 24 May, 2022

