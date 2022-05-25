Canto-pop group Mirror. Photo: Instagram
Hong Kong supergroup Mirror takes on scalpers with real-name rule for buying concert tickets

  • Popular Canto-pop group made decision after authorities and fans asked them to help prevent scalpers from exploiting popular demand for concert tickets
  • Tickets not yet publicly available for band’s first concert at Hong Kong Coliseum, with prices starting at HK$480 and one scalper reportedly seeking HK$438,000

Nadia Lam
Updated: 5:35pm, 25 May, 2022

