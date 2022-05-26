The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce has said the proposed pay adjustment does not accurately reflect the city’s current economic situation. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s biggest business chamber calls proposed 7.2 per cent pay rise for civil servants ‘out of touch with reality’

  • Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce says pay trend survey does not reflect current economic climate, warns of possible ripple effect on private-sector salaries
  • Two civil servants’ unions call on authorities to adhere to proposed pay rises, cite morale boost for government staff, positive impact on economy

Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 4:25pm, 26 May, 2022

