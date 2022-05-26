The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce has said the proposed pay adjustment does not accurately reflect the city’s current economic situation. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s biggest business chamber calls proposed 7.2 per cent pay rise for civil servants ‘out of touch with reality’
- Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce says pay trend survey does not reflect current economic climate, warns of possible ripple effect on private-sector salaries
- Two civil servants’ unions call on authorities to adhere to proposed pay rises, cite morale boost for government staff, positive impact on economy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce has said the proposed pay adjustment does not accurately reflect the city’s current economic situation. Photo: Winson Wong