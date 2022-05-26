Elderly residents use the “Leave Home Safe” app on their smartphones to scan a QR code to enter a market in Tai Po. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Technology
Hong Kong /  Society

Survey shows more elderly Hongkongers had smartphones in 2021, but ‘access to such devices does not necessarily mean digital awareness’

  • Increased smartphone penetration among city’s older residents mainly due to mandatory use of ‘Leave Home Safe’ app to enter premises, social workers and experts say
  • Nearly 1 million people aged 65 and above had a smartphone in 2021, but more than one in four elderly still without device, report reveals

Fiona Sun

Updated: 10:00pm, 26 May, 2022

Elderly residents use the “Leave Home Safe” app on their smartphones to scan a QR code to enter a market in Tai Po. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
