An advertisement for Mirror’s coming concert. Photo: Mirror Facebook
Explainer |
Hong Kong boy band Mirror is taking on scalpers with real-name rule for buying concert tickets. What is this system and how does it work?
- Customers have to register their personal details, including real name, when buying tickets and concert staff will verify ticket holder’s identity at the show
- Entertainers have previously adopted variations of real-name ticketing system, requiring attendees to provide proof of identity at performance venues
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An advertisement for Mirror’s coming concert. Photo: Mirror Facebook