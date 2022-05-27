An ambitious redevelopment project in Kowloon City has sparked concerns from members of the local Thai community as well as traditional vendors. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An ambitious redevelopment project in Kowloon City has sparked concerns from members of the local Thai community as well as traditional vendors. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong /  Society

Hong Kong renewal project to build more than 4,000 flats in Kowloon City but vendors, Thai residents fear for soul of neighbourhood

  • Urban Renewal Authority is looking to acquire property interests in the area for its second-largest redevelopment project
  • Union chair for Thai workers says community could become further fragmented due to redevelopment project threat

Edith Lin

Updated: 9:31pm, 27 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An ambitious redevelopment project in Kowloon City has sparked concerns from members of the local Thai community as well as traditional vendors. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
An ambitious redevelopment project in Kowloon City has sparked concerns from members of the local Thai community as well as traditional vendors. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
READ FULL ARTICLE