Industry leaders say Hong Kong remains the pre-eminent arts hub in Asia, despite the city’s tough coronavirus curbs. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: why Hong Kong remains Asia’s foremost arts hub despite tough Covid-19 curbs
- Online transactions rose in popularity during the pandemic, driving robust demand in arts world
- City has ability to connect with emerging collectors in mainland China and Southeast Asia, giving it unique advantage
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Industry leaders say Hong Kong remains the pre-eminent arts hub in Asia, despite the city’s tough coronavirus curbs. Photo: Sam Tsang