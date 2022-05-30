Residents will receive a goodie bag to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Residents will receive a goodie bag to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Society

All Hong Kong residents to get ‘fortune bags’ containing gifts marking 25th anniversary of city’s return to Chinese rule

  • Source says souvenir pack will contain vacuum mug, pen and paper fan
  • Logistics arrangement expected to be similar to when authorities handed out epidemic packs

Lilian ChengGary Cheung
Lilian Cheng and Gary Cheung

Updated: 7:00am, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents will receive a goodie bag to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
Residents will receive a goodie bag to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE