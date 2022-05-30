Residents will receive a goodie bag to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee
All Hong Kong residents to get ‘fortune bags’ containing gifts marking 25th anniversary of city’s return to Chinese rule
- Source says souvenir pack will contain vacuum mug, pen and paper fan
- Logistics arrangement expected to be similar to when authorities handed out epidemic packs
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Residents will receive a goodie bag to mark the 25th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule. Photo: Dickson Lee