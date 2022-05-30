Police said the man was declared dead at the scene after firemen extracted him from the machine. Photo: Warton Li
Worker dies after being trapped in crusher at recycling plant in rural Hong Kong
- A man in his 40s was found trapped in a crusher, which is used to destroy rubbish for recycling
- It follows a fatal industrial incident earlier this month, where a worker died after his head was crushed by packaging machine in Tai Po factory
