Police said the man was declared dead at the scene after firemen extracted him from the machine. Photo: Warton Li
Police said the man was declared dead at the scene after firemen extracted him from the machine. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Society

Worker dies after being trapped in crusher at recycling plant in rural Hong Kong

  • A man in his 40s was found trapped in a crusher, which is used to destroy rubbish for recycling
  • It follows a fatal industrial incident earlier this month, where a worker died after his head was crushed by packaging machine in Tai Po factory

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:54pm, 30 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police said the man was declared dead at the scene after firemen extracted him from the machine. Photo: Warton Li
Police said the man was declared dead at the scene after firemen extracted him from the machine. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE